FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled with little support during the campaign

'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled

Maharashtra News: Six 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Joins Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde Camp | Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra News: Six 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Joins Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde Camp | Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai monsoon countdown begins as IMD predicts rain in next 48-hour after delay

Mumbai monsoon countdown begins as IMD predicts rain in next 48-hour after delay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled with little support during the campaign

Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has revealed that she was initially frightened by her son's decision to enter politics.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled with little support during the campaign
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's journey from being one of the state's biggest film stars to occupying its highest political office was marked by uncertainty, pressure and criticism, according to his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar.

In a recent interview with Thanthi TV, Shoba reflected on the emotional challenges Vijay faced after stepping into politics and admitted that she initially feared how he would cope with the demanding political landscape.

"I was very scared. He had stepped into a very difficult space, and I didn't know how he would handle it," she said.

Shoba revealed that Vijay had little support during the early phase of his political career and had to navigate the challenges largely on his own. "If you think about it, there was hardly any support for him. He had to face everything on his own, which made it even more difficult," she said.

The veteran singer and filmmaker admitted there were times when she questioned her son's decision to enter politics despite being aware of the hurdles that awaited him.

"There were moments when I wondered why he chose this path despite knowing the challenges that would come with it. I never shared my fears with him. At that time, he was deeply upset, but he eventually overcame it and moved forward," she added.

'He Turned Negatives Into Positives'

Drawing comparisons between Vijay's political journey and his early years in cinema, Shoba said criticism had been a constant in his life. "He faced constant criticism, but he turned every negative into a positive and worked his way towards success," she said.

Her remarks come just weeks after Vijay took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Shoba had become emotional while speaking to the media and described the occasion as the "best Mother's Day gift" she could have received.

Vijay's Rise In Politics

Vijay formally entered politics in 2024 by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a dramatic rise, the party emerged as a major force in Tamil Nadu within two years. Contesting its first Assembly election, TVK won 108 seats to become the single-largest party in the state.

The party later secured the support of the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPI and CPI(M), enabling the alliance to cross the majority mark with 120 legislators.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's ninth Chief Minister on May 10 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a historic transition from cinema icon to political leader.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled with little support during the campaign
'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled
Mumbai monsoon countdown begins as IMD predicts rain in next 48-hour after delay
Mumbai monsoon countdown begins as IMD predicts rain in next 48-hour after delay
Shilpa Shinde says she doesn't like seeing women smoke or drink: 'I am a little orthodox'
Shilpa Shinde says she doesn't like seeing women smoke or drink
‘Deeply saddened’: S Jaishankar after 12 Indians die in Qatar Ras Laffan blast
‘Deeply saddened’: S Jaishankar after 12 Indians die in Qatar Ras Laffan blast
CBSE to issue revised marksheets soon: Key steps students must take
CBSE to issue revised marksheets soon: Key steps students must take
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement