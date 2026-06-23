'He was deeply hurt': Thalapathy Vijay's mother recalls how he struggled with little support during the campaign

Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has revealed that she was initially frightened by her son's decision to enter politics.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's journey from being one of the state's biggest film stars to occupying its highest political office was marked by uncertainty, pressure and criticism, according to his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar.

In a recent interview with Thanthi TV, Shoba reflected on the emotional challenges Vijay faced after stepping into politics and admitted that she initially feared how he would cope with the demanding political landscape.

"I was very scared. He had stepped into a very difficult space, and I didn't know how he would handle it," she said.

Shoba revealed that Vijay had little support during the early phase of his political career and had to navigate the challenges largely on his own. "If you think about it, there was hardly any support for him. He had to face everything on his own, which made it even more difficult," she said.

The veteran singer and filmmaker admitted there were times when she questioned her son's decision to enter politics despite being aware of the hurdles that awaited him.

"There were moments when I wondered why he chose this path despite knowing the challenges that would come with it. I never shared my fears with him. At that time, he was deeply upset, but he eventually overcame it and moved forward," she added.

'He Turned Negatives Into Positives'

Drawing comparisons between Vijay's political journey and his early years in cinema, Shoba said criticism had been a constant in his life. "He faced constant criticism, but he turned every negative into a positive and worked his way towards success," she said.

Her remarks come just weeks after Vijay took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Shoba had become emotional while speaking to the media and described the occasion as the "best Mother's Day gift" she could have received.

Vijay's Rise In Politics

Vijay formally entered politics in 2024 by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a dramatic rise, the party emerged as a major force in Tamil Nadu within two years. Contesting its first Assembly election, TVK won 108 seats to become the single-largest party in the state.

The party later secured the support of the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPI and CPI(M), enabling the alliance to cross the majority mark with 120 legislators.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's ninth Chief Minister on May 10 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a historic transition from cinema icon to political leader.