‘He smells it...’: Gauahar Khan makes big statement about Zaid Darbar’s underarm fetish

On Double Date, Gauahar Khan said her husband, Zaid Darbar, likes to smell her underarms and thinks they smell fresh. Zaid agreed.

Actor Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar shared a funny personal detail on a recent TV appearance. Gauahar said Zaid likes to smell her underarms because he thinks they always smell fresh. Zaid admitted it too, and the comment left the hosts laughing.

What happened on the show

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi presented Double Date, where Gauahar and Zaid made an appearance. Neha questioned Zaid about an "underarm fetish" during the conversation. Startled, Gauahar inquired about Neha's source of information. In response, Zaid said he thought Gauahar's skin was "baby soft." "I think her underarms always smell fresh," he continued. He informed his own sister, "Dekh kitni acchi khushbu aa rahi hai," after touching and smelling it, according to Gauahar. Zaid claimed that his only activities are touching and sniffing. The open admission made the hosts giggle.

About Gauahar and Zaid

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar began conversing. Zaid initially sent Gauahar an Instagram message. He asked her to marry him within a month. Their six-year age difference made their romance headlines. Families were initially hesitant, but in November 2020, they were engaged. On December 25, 2020, they tied the knot in a nikah ceremony. Two sons were born to the couple. Zehaan, their first son, was born in May 2023. On September 1, 2025, Farwaan, their second son, was born.

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Work updates

Gauahar is looking forward to her film Ikroop, directed by Akram Hassa, which will feature Mithila Palkar, Kumud Mishra, Swanand Kirkire, and Taha Shah Badussha on ZEE5, with the release date yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Zaid and Mini Mathur have attracted attention for their open discussions about their relationship on Double Date, following Zaid's appearance on Alliance, where he did not reach the finale.