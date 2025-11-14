‘Mere aane se pehle…': Salman Khan gets emotional, prays for ‘father’ Dharmendra's speedy recovery

Expressing his deep affection for the legendary actor, Salman called Dharmendra ''like his father'' and said he's praying for his speedy recovery.

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning. Salman Khan, who is currently on his Dabangg Tour in Qatar, was among the first to visit Dharmendra during his recent hospitalisation.

The actor spoke about his inspiration from the 90s while being on stage for the Da-Bangg Tour. Expressing his deep affection for the legendary actor, Salman called Dharmendra ''like his father'' and said he's praying for his speedy recovery.

Salman on Dharmendra

On Thursday, Salman attended a press conference in Qatar for his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. At the event, when asked about the inspiration behind his fitness journey, the actor said, “Mere aane se pehle do-teen shaks the, aur unmein se awaal the Dharam ji (There were 2-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them”.

''He is like my father, that's the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back," the actor added.

Following Salman's response to the question, the crowd started cheering, “long live Dharam ji”, for Dharmendra's health.

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Following his discharge, Sunny’s team issued a statement saying the actor is in stable condition, and his family is closely monitoring his health. In the official statement, Sunny’s team said, “Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

