'He groomed me as sex slave': Malayalam actress Sowmya accuses Tamil director of sexual assault, says...

Malayalam actor Sowmya accused a Tamil director of sexually assaulting her for a year and even 'groomed' her as a sex slave.

After the shocking findings of the Hema Committee report, several female artistes from the film industry have come forward and made some serious allegations against biggies. Malayalam actor Sowmya has now accused a Tamil director of sexually assaulting her and even accused that he treated her as a sex slave.

As News 18 reported, in a recent interview, Sowmya alleged that the filmmaker kissed her while his wife was not at home. The actress also revealed that she decided to act in one of his films because she felt “obligated” but also confessed that she “wasn’t comfortable with the man” even after their first meeting.

Sowmya didn't reveal the name of the director, but she confirmed revealing the man’s identity to the special police team formed by the Kerala government. The team is currently investigating sexual harassment allegations in the film industry.

In the NDTV interview, Sowmya said, "One fine day, when his wife wasn’t around, this man while calling me his daughter, kissed me. I completely froze. I was so desperate to tell my friends but couldn’t… I was ashamed, thinking I had done something wrong and that I was obligated to be nice to this man,”

Sowmya further claimed, "So I continued going for practice, for dance rehearsals… every day I went back and gradually, step by step, this man completely used my body to his advantage. At some point he forced himself on me… so he raped me. This went on for close to a year while I was in college."

Sowmya claimed that the director ‘messed’ up with her, and assaulted her. The actress claimed that it took 30 years for her to heal and recover from this sense of ‘shame'. "I encourage survivors to report all such abuse,” she said.

