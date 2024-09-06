Twitter
Wrestler Bajrang Punia appointed as working chairman of All India Kisan Congress

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Do's and don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol

Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics

'He groomed me as sex slave': Malayalam actress Sowmya accuses Tamil director of sexual assault, says...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Haryana elections, fields Vinesh Phogat from Julana

Entertainment

Entertainment

'He groomed me as sex slave': Malayalam actress Sowmya accuses Tamil director of sexual assault, says...

Malayalam actor Sowmya accused a Tamil director of sexually assaulting her for a year and even 'groomed' her as a sex slave.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'He groomed me as sex slave': Malayalam actress Sowmya accuses Tamil director of sexual assault, says...
Malayalam actress Sowmya
After the shocking findings of the Hema Committee report, several female artistes from the film industry have come forward and made some serious allegations against biggies. Malayalam actor Sowmya has now accused a Tamil director of sexually assaulting her and even accused that he treated her as a sex slave. 

As News 18 reported, in a recent interview, Sowmya alleged that the filmmaker kissed her while his wife was not at home. The actress also revealed that she decided to act in one of his films because she felt “obligated” but also confessed that she “wasn’t comfortable with the man” even after their first meeting.

Sowmya didn't reveal the name of the director, but she confirmed revealing the man’s identity to the special police team formed by the Kerala government. The team is currently investigating sexual harassment allegations in the film industry.

In the NDTV interview, Sowmya said, "One fine day, when his wife wasn’t around, this man while calling me his daughter, kissed me. I completely froze. I was so desperate to tell my friends but couldn’t… I was ashamed, thinking I had done something wrong and that I was obligated to be nice to this man,”

Sowmya further claimed, "So I continued going for practice, for dance rehearsals… every day I went back and gradually, step by step, this man completely used my body to his advantage. At some point he forced himself on me… so he raped me. This went on for close to a year while I was in college."

Sowmya claimed that the director ‘messed’ up with her, and assaulted her. The actress claimed that it took 30 years for her to heal and recover from this sense of ‘shame'. "I encourage survivors to report all such abuse,” she said. 

Read: 'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
