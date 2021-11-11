‘He grew right before my eyes’: Rajinikanth pays tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Megastar Rajinikanth and superstar Puneeth Rajkumar were very close to each other, the duo shared an emotional bond. However, Puneeth lost his life after suffering from cardiac arrest last month at the age of 46. Now, while talking about the unfortunate incident, Rajinikanth stated that he can’t find words to offer comfort to late actor Puneeth’s family.

In a voice note that Rajinikanth posted on his Hoote account, he can be heard saying, “After the treatment, I am recovering very well. When I was in the hospital, Puneeth Rajkumar died unexpectedly. I was only told about him two days later. Hearing that news caused me a lot of pain. He grew right before my eyes. He was very talented, cultured, compassionate, and such a wonderful boy. He left us way too soon. And it is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. I have no words to console the grieving family members. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Rajinikanth celebrated when Puneeth’s debut film ‘Appu’ completed 100 days of its theatrical run, they were always there for each other. Not only he was a part of celebrations, but Rajinikanth said that he was looking forward to seeing all the great things that power star was to accomplish in the future.

Rajinikanth had stated, “I watched the film with Appu (Puneeth). And I realised, he was still a lion cub but he was already roaring. And it got me excited to look forward to the things he was going to accomplish in the future.” Meanwhile, a lot of Puneeth’s fans are not happy as Rajinikanth used his daughter’s app to pay tribute to the late actor.

On October 29, Puneeth Rajkumar died due to a heart attack, however, Rajinikanth also underwent a surgical procedure to restore blood supply to the brain on the same day.