‘He can eat your whole career’: Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas ‘joker’

Arshad Warsi's fans slammed Nani for his 'This must be the most publicity he has got in his life' remark.

Arshad Wari recently grabbed headlines when he shared his views on Kalki 2898 AD. His 'Prabhas looked like joker' remark offended the actors in south cinema. Telugu actor Nani slammed Arshad for calling Prabhas a joker and claimed ‘This must be the most publicity he has got in his life’.

Now, Arshad Warsi's fans seem to be united on social media and are slamming Nani for his 'this must be the most publicity he has got in his life’ comment. Netizens compared Nani's whole career with Arshad's role in the Munna Bhai franchise. One of the tweets read, "I like Nani as an actor but this statement is just very stupid and arrogant also Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai> whole career of Nani”, whereas another angry fan wrote: “Only Arshad “Circuit” character is greater than entire career of #Prabhas and #Nani. Rest, if I include Arshad's performances in Dhammal, Hulchul, Golmaal, or JollyLLB, then Nani will consider retiring."

Another Twitter user wrote, "It has become a national news. lmao. Clown Nani, Arshad can eat your entire career with his circuit role only. "

it has become a national news

lmao

clown nani

arshad can eat your entire career with his circuit role only https://t.co/GHVQSIOXuV — Abhihek (@StanningSK) August 22, 2024

Another user wrote, "I only knew one Nani in my life, my own Nani. But she passed away a few months ago. But god's generous, he gave me another Nani. It's just that, I don't know who he is and why is he barking. Arshad Warsi, we love you, bro. #ArshadWarsi. Arshad Warsi >>>>>> Some Random Nani Dadi."

I only knew one Nani in my life, my own Nani.



But she passed away a few months ago. But god's generous, he gave me another Nani. Its just that, i dont know who he is and why is he barking?



Arshad Warsi, we love you bro.#ArshadWarsi



Arshad Warsi Some Random Nani Dadi — Shikhar Raj (@naklibritisher) August 21, 2024

Another Tweet read, "I’m not sure if Arshad Warsi got fame due to his comments on Prabhas’s Kalki character, but Nani definitely became famous in India after commenting on Arshad Warsi."

I’m not sure if Arshad Warsi got fame due to his comments on Prabhas’s Kalki character, but Nani definitely became famous in India after commenting on Arshad Warsi.#ArshadWarsi #Nani pic.twitter.com/BTpgfqXSlI — Sann August 22, 2024

Another user agreed with Arshad Warsi's statement and wrote, "#ArshadWarsi was right what he said about Prabhas... I couldn't tolerate his part at all. However, this has instigated some South actors, #Nani with all due respect I loved your acting skills and range but not 10% of people outside South India know you,arshad is known all over India."

What Arshad Warsi said?

In an interview with Samdish on his YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi said, "Meine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?" Later Nani reacted to this statement in a press conference and said, "The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

