'Have my father's Caribbean body all the way, used to hate it when I was in school': Masaba Gupta talks about self-love

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer, Viv Richards. She has Caribbean genes and in her latest Instagram post spoke at length about how she embraced her body. Masaba also spoke about her childhood days when she hated her body and eventually it took her time to overcome that. Masaba posted a couple of photos in which she is stretching and wearing black workout attire.

The ace designer wrote, "Nobody likes a chick with muscles. But I love it. I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete, utter love with my genetics - I’ve had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days."

Masaba added, "I am not overweight or underweight or dieting (and thankful for the food on my plate) I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done."

Gupta concluded by saying, "This is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me."

Check out her post below:

Masaba even completed a decade as a fashion designer.