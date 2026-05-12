Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court marriage' comment sparks speculation

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are in the spotlight after a viral comment by Abhishek Kumar sparked rumours of a secret court marriage, but both stars have previously denied such claims.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are once again at the centre of wedding rumours after a viral comment from co-contestant Abhishek Kumar sparked speculation that the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

Viral comment sparks marriage buzz:

Social media erupted in excitement when a behind-the-scenes video from Laughter Chefs was made public. Fans interpreted Abhishek Kumar's statement in the clip, which he said 'bhai unhone court marriage kar li hai'as referring to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The statement spread rapidly, leading to hashtags and discussions about a possible secret wedding.

Repeated rumours around TejRan:

This is not the first time the couple, popularly known as TejRan, has been linked to marriage rumours. Earlier reports had claimed that the two had already tied the knot secretly, but no official confirmation ever came. The buzz gained traction again recently, but both stars have consistently denied such claims.

Karan Kundrra’s clarification:

Karan Kundrra previously addressed the speculation and dismissed it, saying the rumours have been circulating for months and are based on edited screenshots or misinformation. He clarified that there is no truth to claims of a secret marriage.

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Tejasswi Prakash on wedding plans:

Tejasswi Prakash also responded to the ongoing buzz in an interview, clearly stating that marriage is not happening anytime soon. She emphasised that she is currently focused on her work and enjoys collaborating with Karan, especially on shows like Laughter Chefs, where she considers it a learning experience.