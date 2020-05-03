Has Jasleen Matharu married Anup Jalota? Singer's pictures wearing 'sindoor, bridal bangles' go viral

On the work front, Jasleen was last seen on the swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Singer and actor Jasleen Matharu sent the rumours mills into a tizzy after she took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture in which she can be seen flaunting sindoor (vermilion) and chooda (bridal bangles). Fans began speculating that she has tied the knot with singer Anup Jalota, with whom she has been linked in the past.

Now, in a recent interview, Jasleen has clarified that she simply put on a bridal avatar for a Tik Tok video. Jasleen said, "I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl on her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos."

On the work front, Jasleen was last seen on the swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was one of the contenders to marry Paras Chhabra but was evicted from the show due to fewer votes. She previously shot to fame when she entered Bigg Boss 12 with singer Anup Jaolta, 37 years her senior, as a 'vichitra jodi' (quirky couple).

Both Jasleen and Anup had claimed at the time that they have been in a relationship for over three years but changed their tune once they were out. In an interview after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen had said, "The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship for three years and are going in the house as a couple."