Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet? Former Anupamaa star makes shocking revelation

Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna revealed he has not yet received his Rs 50 lakh prize, car, or other gifts, three months after his December 2025 victory. He remains positive and open to future TV projects, including a possible return to Anupamaa.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has revealed that he has not yet received his Rs 50 lakh prize money, car and other gifts, three months after his victory in December 2025.

Delay in prize distribution:

In his latest vlog, Gaurav expressed gratitude to his supporters while explaining the reasons for his award delays. He explained that administrative procedures take time and he expects the prizes to be delivered soon. 'It is taking longer than expected, but I am sure everything will be sorted,' he said.

The actor’s victory brought major celebrations, together with his award, which included a trophy, cash prize and an automobile. However, he clarified that none of these has reached him yet, which has been a surprising development for many viewers.

Life after Bigg Boss:

The victory of Bigg Boss 19 brought Gaurav new changes, which he described to others. He mentioned that people now recognise him by his real name on the streets, which feels special. 'Before the show, fans knew me for my TV characters, but now they call me 'Gaurav' wherever I go,' he said. He stated that his current popularity increased because of the show, but he needs more time to evaluate how this will affect his acting career. He values the attention and love from his fans who support him in India and other countries.

Also read: Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'

Future projects and TV comeback:

The actor also addressed questions about returning to his role in the popular TV show Anupamaa. Gaurav stated that any comeback would depend on the producers and storylines, but he is open to reprising the role if the script excites him. Gaurav Khanna maintains his positive attitude and appreciation for his supporters despite the postponed award. He described Bigg Boss 19 as an unforgettable experience and he expects to benefit from future opportunities which will come to him.

