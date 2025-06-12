While there is no official confirmation of this as of now, the report also added that Allu Arjun has also decided to step away from Trivikram’s mythological drama based on Lord Subrahmanya Swamy.

Weeks after Deepika Padukone was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, a recent report suggests that pan-India star Allu Arjun has also been ousted from his film. The Telugu superstar had reportedly signed a movie with the Animal director last year. However, the insiders claim that Allu Arjun has been removed from the film, which has now been put on hold.

While there is no official confirmation of this as of now, the report also added that Allu Arjun has also decided to step away from Trivikram’s mythological drama based on Lord Subrahmanya Swamy, as reported by Siasat.com. Adding to the fuel is that another pan-India star Jr NTR may replace Allu Arjun in the film. For the unversed. Allu Arjun had earlier collaborated with Trivikram on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Well, Allu Arjun’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s project comes days after Deepika Padukone was removed from Prabhas starrer Spirit. Reportedly, the actress had demanded, eight-hour workdays, a high salary, and a share in the film’s profits. However, her demand did not sit well with Vanga, and he replaced her with Triptii Dimri. Notifying about the same, Vanga tweeted, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

Vanga slammed Deepika for her ‘dirty PR games’, as he added, “As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it," Vanga wrote and then added, “Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !” For those unaware, Deepika, a new mother, has reportedly sought work and personal life balance by reducing her working hours.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Atlee’s next, which is tentatively titled as, ‘AA22xA6’. In the film, Allu is speculated to be seen in dual roles. Deepika Padukone has also joined the cast. The film is set to go on floors in mid-2025, with a grand release planned for 2026.