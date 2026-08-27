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Haryanvi Singer, YouTuber Ankit Balyan murdered outside gym in Shamli, here's what we know so far

Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, UP by bike-borne men. Police probe on, CCTV being checked.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Haryanvi Singer, YouTuber Ankit Balyan murdered outside gym in Shamli, here's what we know so far
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Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli district on Wednesday evening. Police said unidentified assailants opened fire when he was coming out of the gym in the Kotwali police station area. Balyan died on the spot. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

How the incident happened

According to police, the attackers came on two motorcycles and fired several rounds at Balyan. To identify them, officials are looking through local CCTV footage. Police responded quickly to the scene after learning of the gunshot, according to Superintendent of Police M P Singh. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused," he said.

Although there was conjecture that Balyan intended to run in the next panchayat elections, neither his acquaintances nor the authorities formally confirmed that this was the reason for the murder. Balyan had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube. In his videos, he performed and sang alongside other collaborators. He featured SUVs and firearms in a number of his videos.

Political reactions

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, called the death "highly condemnable" and denounced it. According to him, the episode demonstrates that Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation has completely collapsed. He insisted that the murder be looked at from the perspective of political rivalry.

Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The way popular singer Ankit Balyan was brutally murdered in Shamli by firing 18 rounds, reducing Uttar Pradesh's law and order to zero, has created fear throughout the region." He claimed it was heartbreaking to see Balyan's mother grieving while driving with her son's body in her lap. According to Yadav, the Jat community in Uttar Pradesh is furious and views this as an assault on itself. According to him, the community has called for the perpetrators to be arrested right away.

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