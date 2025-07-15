Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria targeted in roadside firing in Gurugram

The news has left the regional music industry and Fazilpuria’s fan base in shock. Authorities have launched a probe, but no arrests have been made yet.

Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, narrowly escaped a shocking firing incident near Badshahpur on the outskirts of Gurugram on Monday, July 14.

Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire at his car while he was traveling along the Southern Peripheral Road. Initial reports suggest that multiple rounds were fired in what is being seen as a targeted attack. Fortunately, the singer emerged unscathed. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The news has left the regional music industry and Fazilpuria’s fan base in shock. Authorities have launched a probe, but no arrests have been made yet.

Fazilpuria, known for his flashy image and desi swag, is a prominent name in the Haryanvi and Punjabi music scenes. He rose to national fame with the viral hit Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, which was later featured in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Hailing from Fazilpur village near Gurugram, Fazilpuria adopted his stage name from his roots. He is also known for tracks like Jimmy Choo, Party, and Millionaire.

He has previously made headlines due to his alleged connection to a case involving snake venom and exotic animals during video shoots, in which YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s name had also surfaced. The recent attack has sparked concerns over the safety of celebrities in the region.