Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks

Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Zareen Khan reveals how she went from '100 kg obese teenager' to fit and fabulous with harsh liquid diet, 'There was a time when I punished myself with...'

US most likely to roll back additional tariffs imposed on India, Donald Trump may slash tariffs to..., says...

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Have SHIB Rise and Layer Brett Become a Long-Term Market Share Potential

CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'

Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'

Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

REAL reasons behind Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body

Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case

A young Haryanvi actress had filed an FIR against actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar, accusing him of rape and sexual harassment after luring her with promises of marriage and promotion.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case
Uttar Kumar arrested for rape
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested Haryanvi filmmaker and actor Uttar Kumar after he was discharged from the hospital. After medical examination, the police produced Uttar Kumar in the court, from where the court sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier on Sunday night, police detained Uttar Kumar from his farmhouse in Amroha, but he was hospitalized for health reasons. 

A young Haryanvi actress had filed an FIR against him, accusing him of rape and sexual harassment after luring her with promises of marriage and promotion. The 25-year-old woman from Gautam Buddha Nagar works as an actress in Haryanvi songs and films. She claims that in 2020, she met Uttar Kumar and they collaborated on an album. He subsequently became close to her and, under the pretext of marrying her and making her a film star, Kumar raped her repeatedly.

She alleged that Uttar Kumar repeatedly invited her to his farmhouse in DLF Colony and Shalimar Garden, forced her to drink alcohol, molested her, and raped her. He later refused to marry her and threatened to defame her if she resisted. Following this, the victim filed a complaint against Uttar Kumar in Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad.

The police then detained Uttar Kumar from a farmhouse in Amroha on Sunday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in Trans-Hindon after his health deteriorated. After being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning, police arrested him. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava said that Uttar Kumar has been arrested. The accused was produced in court, where the court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

READ | Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot
Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot
What is Antifa? Donald Trump labels 'anti-fascist’ movement as ‘major’ terrorist organisation after Charlie Kirk murder
What is Antifa? Trump labels 'anti-fascist’ movement as terrorist organisation
Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks speculation over Asia Cup boycott decision
Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks specu
From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood
From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood
Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress despite being married, his wife warned him to...; it's not Hema Malini but...
Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress, his wife warned...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE