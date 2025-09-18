Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case

A young Haryanvi actress had filed an FIR against actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar, accusing him of rape and sexual harassment after luring her with promises of marriage and promotion.

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested Haryanvi filmmaker and actor Uttar Kumar after he was discharged from the hospital. After medical examination, the police produced Uttar Kumar in the court, from where the court sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier on Sunday night, police detained Uttar Kumar from his farmhouse in Amroha, but he was hospitalized for health reasons.

A young Haryanvi actress had filed an FIR against him, accusing him of rape and sexual harassment after luring her with promises of marriage and promotion. The 25-year-old woman from Gautam Buddha Nagar works as an actress in Haryanvi songs and films. She claims that in 2020, she met Uttar Kumar and they collaborated on an album. He subsequently became close to her and, under the pretext of marrying her and making her a film star, Kumar raped her repeatedly.

She alleged that Uttar Kumar repeatedly invited her to his farmhouse in DLF Colony and Shalimar Garden, forced her to drink alcohol, molested her, and raped her. He later refused to marry her and threatened to defame her if she resisted. Following this, the victim filed a complaint against Uttar Kumar in Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad.

The police then detained Uttar Kumar from a farmhouse in Amroha on Sunday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in Trans-Hindon after his health deteriorated. After being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning, police arrested him. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava said that Uttar Kumar has been arrested. The accused was produced in court, where the court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

