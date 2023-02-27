Harvard University to screen Netflix's Yash Chopra docu-series The Romantics, FTII includes it in curriculum

Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra in The Romantics

Netfllix’s much-talked about docu-series The Romantics had added another feather in its hat. The critically-acclaimed series has been included in the course modules of two of the most prestigious educational institutions globally – Harvard University and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The Romantics is a tribute to the craft and legacy of the late Yash Chopra and his Yash Raj Films (YRF), as well as how he and son Aditya Chopra impacted Bollywood.

The Romantics will be screened for the students of the Harvard University soon. Back home Pune’s FTII - has included the series in its Winter Film Appreciation Course. The students at India’s premier filmmaking institute will now watch, dissect and debate YRF’s brand of film-making. Confirming the development, The Romantics’ director Smriti Mundhra says, , “I'm so pleased to join two of the topmost institutes of the world – Harvard and FTII - for a screening and robust discussion of The Romantics with students and put Yash Chopra in his rightful place as one of the world's great auteurs.”

Mundhra, who studied filmmaking herself, says that the late Indian filmmaker is getting his due with recognitions like these. “As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren't taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema. The Romantics is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced,” she says.

The four-part series premiered on Netflix last month and included interviews from 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year existence. The docu-series is also the first time Aditya Chopra has given an interview on camera.