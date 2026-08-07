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Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Netizens crack their rumoured love story with THESE hints

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh fuelled dating rumours after sharing similar photos from a monsoon retreat in Panshet. Fans noticed matching details in both posts.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Netizens crack their rumoured love story with THESE hints
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Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have triggered fresh dating speculation after posting photos from what looks like the same monsoon retreat. Fans noticed matching details and flooded social media with comments.

Similar posts from Panshet retreat go viral

Harshvardhan posted pictures from Win Over Waters at Panshet, Pune, a week ago. He was shown in the photos drinking tea, cooking on a portable stove, and spending the monsoon in a cosy forest lodge. Sanjeeda also shared photos that seemed to be taken from the same spot shortly after. Several similarities were noted by fans. The forest hut setup, two cups of tea, and a comparable portable stove were all depicted in both blogs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The matching details led many to ask if the two spent the weekend together. Comments poured in on both posts. One user wrote on Sanjeeda's post, 'So it means both are dating.' Another commented, 'Finally it's confirmed she is the girl of Harshvardhanrane.' On Harshvardhan's post, a fan asked, 'Who’s the second teacup for?' To which another replied, 'It’s for Sanjeeda.' Neither Harshvardhan nor Sanjeeda has confirmed or denied the rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Past rumours and personal lives

The two had previously been the subject of relationship rumours. Fans discovered that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda had posted photos from what appeared to be the same Gir Forest jungle tour in June 2023. The safari jeep and background were the same in the pictures, but they weren't seen together. Rumours began at that time as well, but the actors remained silent.

Also read: After facing severe backlash for defending PM Modi, Bhumi Pednekar joins relief work in Assam | Watch

Aamir Ali, a TV actor, was Sanjeeda's previous husband. After years of courting, they were married in March 2012. In 2019, the couple used surrogacy to have a daughter, Ayra. In 2020, rumours of marital problems surfaced. Their divorce was finalised in 2021 after they began living apart. Sanjeeda was given custody of their daughter. Details of their split have been kept confidential by both. Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan have not disclosed their relationship status to the public.

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