Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy during LA concert, video goes viral

A hard sweet hit singer Harry Styles in the eye during his latest Los Angeles concert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy during LA concert, video goes viral
Photo credit: Twitter

A hard sweet hit singer Harry Styles in the eye during his latest Los Angeles concert. The 28-year-old singer appeared to be injured after a concertgoer threw Skittles onto the stage, New York Post reported.

One fan shared the moment it happened in a video on Twitter, showing multiple pieces of the candy flying across the stage and hitting Styles in the left eye.

Styles can be seen rubbing his eye after the object makes contact with his eye. He also raised his arm in the air to signal the attendee to stop throwing things at the stage.

The particular incident left Styles' fans extremely angry.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "the way he still blowing kisses and thanks the crowd after they threw skittles in his eye no one deserves harry.""Whoever the f**k threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined .. he wouldn`t open his eye for the whole song," another one tweeted.

Also read: Chris Pine's representative breaks silence on alleged video showing Harry Styles spitting on former actor

Skittles brand has appealed to people not to throw the candy after the singer was hit by one of the candies."Didn`t think I needed to say this: Please don`t throw Skittles," a post read on Skittles` Twitter handle.In August, Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets during his Madison Square.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.