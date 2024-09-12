'Harry Potter' series: HBO begins casting for Harry, Ron, Hermione 'without regard to...'

HBO has launched the casting call for its much-anticipated 'Harry Potter' TV series.

HBO has officially begun the casting call for its highly anticipated 'Harry Potter' TV series, launching a quest for the next generation of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The production is looking for young actors to portray the role of the iconic trio in the new adaptation of J.K Rowling's one of the most beloved books.

The casting call is open to children aged 9-11, who are the residents of the UK and Ireland.

Moreover, the production has highlighted its commitment to 'inclusive casting', welcoming candidated regardless of races, ethnicities, and gender identities.

"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated", the announcement read.

In order to apply, the aspiring candidates must submit two self-tapes -- one featuring a short poem or story (excluding *Harry Potter* material) no longer than 30 seconds, using their natural accent and the another one should feature the candidate's introduction, date of birth, height, location along with the details of a family member, friend, or pet he/she is close to. The second video should not exceed one minute.

Moreover, the deadline for submissions of the video is October 31. The filming is scheduled to take place in the UK between 2025 and 2026.

The series, spanning seven seasons, will be adapting all seven 'Harry Potter' books. The release date is yet to be announced.

The 'Harry Potter' series, bringing the beloved story to the next generation, will emphasise the themes of friendship, bravery, and adventure.