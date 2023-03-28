Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Harrdy Sandhu's new song Yaad Aati Hai features IAS officer Abhishek Singh

The soothing voice of Harrdy Sandhu coupled with the power-packed performance by Abhishek Singh makes Yaad Aati Hai a sure-shot chartbuster.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Harrdy Sandhu's new song Yaad Aati Hai features IAS officer Abhishek Singh
Credit: Harrdy Sandhu/Instagram

As 2023 progresses, the multi-talented actor Abhishek Singh is all set to impress music aficionados once again, as he joins forces with none other than the very popular, Harrdy Sandhu along with beautiful Asmita Sood.

The soul-stirring Yaad Aati Hai shows the tall, dark, and handsome actor in a dashing avatar. Yaad Aati Hai has him collaborating with Harrdy Sandhu, who is one of the most popular and loved names in the Indian music industry! It’s great to witness the IAS officer rising through the ranks of success in the field of entertainment. Abhishek has undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after actors to feature in top-rated music videos in the country repeatedly! 

An excited Abhishek shared, “It's great to be a part of such a melodious song – Yaad Aati Hai. This is the fifth music video that I am a part of and I am truly thrilled with the entire experience! Harrdy is like my brother and collaborating with him has been nothing short of amazing. We are absolutely confident that this soulful composition and the video rendition will be loved and cherished by music lovers all over the world. This video is a tribute to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.”

Harrdy Sandhu said, “'Yaad Aati Hai' is a tale about love and longing that will move every listener. I am very excited as this track marks my first collaboration with Abhishek Singh who is nothing less than a brother to me. Although it is a simple song, I am confident it will resonate with the audience because the lyrics are very deep and impactful.”

‘Yaad Aati Hai’ will strike a chord with music lovers all around. The soothing voice of Harrdy coupled with the power-packed performance by Abhishek Singh makes this a sure-shot chartbuster!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.