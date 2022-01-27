Harrdy Sandhu recreates Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ step, video goes VIRAL

Allu Arjun's Pushpa fever is unstoppable, and it's spreading like wildfire across the country. Now, in a recent social media post, famous singer and dancer Harrdy Sandhu, who made everyone go crazy with his song 'Bijlee,' has been spotted dancing on the 'Srivalli' song.

Harrdy Sandhu appeared to be really taken with this composition, and he couldn't help but compliment it in the caption.

“Blown away by this song and film. The composition is out of the world @thisisdsp, @alluarjunonline, You are fireeee. What a performance. @javedali4u always been a fan #Pushpa #srivalli”

Famous singer Harrdy Sandhu is already well-known for his hit song 'Bijlee,' whose dance moves have been imitated by a large number of people, and now the same person can be seen replicating the hook movements on the 'Srivalli' song. Furthermore, the charm of this song has moved beyond the entertainment business to include cricketers from around the world, including Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as Australian cricketer David Warner.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has already established itself as the season's biggest smash in its first week. The film has already broken records at the box office, grossing over Rs 300 crores and approaching Rs 90 crores in Hindi.