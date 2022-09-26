Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Priyanka Chopra in viral photo, fans say 'Miss World, Miss Universe look like sisters'

Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu met former Miss World and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Global Citizen Festival in New York and took to her Instagram on Sunday, September 25, and shared a picture posing with the Fashion actress. As soon as she dropped the photo, it went viral across social media.

In the picture, Harnaaz was seen standing next to the 40-year-old actress, who was dressed in a white crop top that she paired with an abstract printed shrug and trousers. On the other hand, Miss Universe was seen wearing a black tee that she teamed up printed blazer and blue flared pants. They were also accompanied by two girls in the picture.

"I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!", Harnaaz, who is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000 - the same year in which Priyanka was also crowned Miss World, captioned the picture. The Bajirao Mastani actress herself reacted to the photo and dropped eyes filled with hearts and red heart emoji.

Seeing the two Indian beauties together, fans shared their happiness in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "Miss World and Miss Universe look like sisters", while another wrote, "Miss world and Miss universe at same stage, So proud". Another fan commented, "It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history and making India so proud."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in international projects including the romantic drama film It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the science fiction drama series Citadel in which she shares screen space with the Games of Throne star Richard Madden who played Robb Stark in the popular HBO series.