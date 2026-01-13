West Bengal Nipah virus scare: Two nurses 'very critical', all you need to know about causes and symptoms
Delhi-NCR shivers at 3°C, Gurugram dips below zero for 2nd day, air quality remains 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana
Hema Malini reveals REAL REASON why she hasn't watched Dharmendra's last film Ikkis: 'I can’t see, it will be too...'
Harnaaz Sandhu on celebrating Lohri, its significance in her life: 'I always make sure to visit Gurudwara and...'
Iran Protests Intensify: What the unrest means for India, US and regional geopolitics
Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo LASHES OUT on President Donald Trump, calls him 'worst human being' for..., says 'he and people of US are terrorised'
Taapsee Pannu OPENS up on dirty PR games in film industry, admits it has stooped to ‘some other level’: 'You are paying to push someone else down'
Iran Protests: Zelenskyy calls unrest an uprising, urges world to act, warns ‘things won’t get easier for Russia’
"Leave Iran now": US virtual embassy in Tehran urges it's citizens to leave Iran immediately amid escalating protests
Emraan Hashmi admits 'men are insecure' in Bollywood, reveals why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal became blockbuster: 'There was a brigade working against...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Harnaaz Sandhu says Lohri is a special festival that reminds her of family, childhood memories and Punjabi culture. She believes Lohri is about togetherness, joy, traditions and staying connected to one’s roots, even when celebrating away from home.
Lohri is one of the most loved festivals in Punjab, and for Harnaaz Sandhu, it holds a very special place in her heart. The actress and former Miss Universe recently discussed how Lohri is a celebration of Punjabi culture, family and joy rather than just a festival. Born and raised in Punjab, Harnaaz said that Lohri brings back pleasant childhood memories. She revealed that her family always celebrated the festival with a lot of enthusiasm when she was growing up. Everyone would wait until nightfall to congregate around a bonfire and share in the joyous atmosphere.
Harnaaz recalls spending Lohri with her neighbours, relatives and cousins. People would dance around the fire, clap their hands and sing traditional Lohri songs. The festival was made even more memorable by the music and laughter that filled the air. She claims that she will always treasure these memories.
Every year in January, people celebrate Lohri, which signifies the end of winter. It is a joyful and hopeful day in Punjab. People build bonfires and add jaggery, popcorn, peanuts and sesame seeds to the flames. Then, as a sign of unity and sharing, these customary foods are distributed to all.
Also read: Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland
Harnaaz makes an effort to celebrate Lohri wherever she is, despite the fact that her job frequently keeps her busy and away from Punjab. Festivals, in her opinion, keep people rooted in their heritage. Even a tiny celebration of Lohri brings her closer to her family and home. Lohri is more than just rituals to Harnaaz Sandhu. It is about expressing gratitude, encouraging others and spending time with those you love. She believes Lohri emphasises the value of joy and unity. She will always associate Lohri with bright bonfires, close family ties and unadulterated joy.