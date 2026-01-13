Harnaaz Sandhu on celebrating Lohri, its significance in her life: 'I always make sure to visit Gurudwara and...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Harnaaz Sandhu says Lohri is a special festival that reminds her of family, childhood memories and Punjabi culture. She believes Lohri is about togetherness, joy, traditions and staying connected to one’s roots, even when celebrating away from home.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 10:10 AM IST

    Lohri is one of the most loved festivals in Punjab, and for Harnaaz Sandhu, it holds a very special place in her heart. The actress and former Miss Universe recently discussed how Lohri is a celebration of Punjabi culture, family and joy rather than just a festival. Born and raised in Punjab, Harnaaz said that Lohri brings back pleasant childhood memories. She revealed that her family always celebrated the festival with a lot of enthusiasm when she was growing up. Everyone would wait until nightfall to congregate around a bonfire and share in the joyous atmosphere.

    Fond childhood memories of Lohri:

    Harnaaz recalls spending Lohri with her neighbours, relatives and cousins. People would dance around the fire, clap their hands and sing traditional Lohri songs. The festival was made even more memorable by the music and laughter that filled the air. She claims that she will always treasure these memories.

    Traditions that make Lohri special:

    Every year in January, people celebrate Lohri, which signifies the end of winter. It is a joyful and hopeful day in Punjab. People build bonfires and add jaggery, popcorn, peanuts and sesame seeds to the flames. Then, as a sign of unity and sharing, these customary foods are distributed to all.

    Also read: Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland

    Celebrating Lohri away from home:

    Harnaaz makes an effort to celebrate Lohri wherever she is, despite the fact that her job frequently keeps her busy and away from Punjab. Festivals, in her opinion, keep people rooted in their heritage. Even a tiny celebration of Lohri brings her closer to her family and home. Lohri is more than just rituals to Harnaaz Sandhu. It is about expressing gratitude, encouraging others and spending time with those you love. She believes Lohri emphasises the value of joy and unity. She will always associate Lohri with bright bonfires, close family ties and unadulterated joy.

