Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and other beauty pageant winners who made it to silver screen

Indian beauty pageants have long been a launchpad for Bollywood’s brightest stars. From Miss India to Miss World and Miss Universe, many winners have dazzled on the ramp and then conquered the silver screen with their talent and charm.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sushmita Sen: Miss Universe 1994

India’s first Miss Universe winner, Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with Dastak and went on to deliver memorable performances in Biwi No.1 and Main Hoon Na. Today, she continues to shine, captivating audiences both on the big screen and OTT platforms.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Miss World 1994

Often called the 'most beautiful woman in the world,' Aishwarya Rai's win at Miss World opened doors to Bollywood. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar, she has been a global face of Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Miss World 2000

The global icon started with a beauty crown and went on to conquer Bollywood with films like Fashion and Barfi, before taking over Hollywood with Quantico and big-ticket films.

Lara Dutta: Miss Universe 2000

After her Miss Universe triumph, Lara Dutta stepped into Bollywood with Andaaz and carved a niche in films like No Entry and Partner.

Dia Mirza: Miss Asia Pacific 2000

Graceful and elegant, Dia Mirza charmed audiences with films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has since been an advocate for social and environmental causes.

Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017

The doctor-turned-beauty queen made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj and is now gearing up for more projects.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe 2021

The latest beauty queen to step into cinema, Harnaaz Kaur is making her Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4, proving the crown is still a ticket to the big screen.

