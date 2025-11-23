FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu lost his life in a tragic incident on Saturday. Sidhu was only 37 when he met with an accident while travelling from Patiala to Mansa. Day after his tragic death, his last social media post has been going viral.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu lost his life in a tragic incident on Saturday. Sidhu was only 37 when he met with an accident while travelling from Patiala to Mansa. 

What did Harman Sidhu last post?

Harman is survived by his wife and a daughter. He made his last post was with his daughter which is now going immensely viral. The video which reflects family bond and emotions, has left fans devastated. The post, in the form of a video, shows the Punjabi singer going down on one knee to give his little daughter a flower. The little girl is seen wearing a purple ruffled violet dress while posing for the photos. She looked cute and adorable kneeling in front of his father. 

Harman Sidhu's fatal car accident

Harman Sidhu was a popular Punjabi singer died on Saturday in a tragic road accident in Khyala village, Mansa district on Friday. The singer's vehicle rammed into a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village Khiala at around midnight. According to police, he died on the spot as the heavy collision took a toll on him. How Harman Sidhu's vehicle collided with the truck is not yet known. His body was shifted to the Mansa Civil Hospital for post-mortem while his family was immediately informed. 

ALSO READ: Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer killed in road accident at 37, collaborated with Miss Pooja, was arrested in 2018 for...

Who was Harman Sidhu?

Sidhu gained prominence with his popular cassette track Paper Te Pyaar, which brought him widespread recognition and established him as a well-known stage performer. He also collaborated with singer Miss Pooja on multiple music albums, further boosting his popularity. Some of his other notable songs include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia. 

In 2018, the singer was arrested along with friends for possession of drugs and was placed in one-day police custody by a local court.

