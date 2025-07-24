Hari Hara Veera Mallu X review: Pawan Kalyan creates 'mass hysteria' in cinemas, fans hails his film 'perfect blend' of emotions with 'rich visuals'

Pawan Kalyan much awaited period actioner Hari Hara Veera Mallu released in cinemas, and fans are calling it the 'best Telugu film' of 2025.

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited period actioner Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part One has finally released on Thursday. The movie is an event for Pawan's fans and has stormed cinema halls to watch their idol like never before.

Soon after the first show, fans took their thoughts about the movie to X (formerly Twitter), and called it a 'mass hysteria'. Apart from Pawan Kalyan's 'impressive' acting chops, MM Kreem's music, Bobby Deol's evil portrayal of Emperor Aurangzeb, and the visuals struck chords with the masses.

Fans' reactions to Hari Hara Veera Mallu

A netizen wrote, "After Long Time One & Only Power star Pawan Kalyan One & Man Show Intense Eye Performance & Actions Goosebumps @mmkeeravaani BGM Awesome." Another netizen wrote, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu isn't just a movie — it's a reflection of the unwavering dedication, cultural pride, and spiritual strength of our Janasena Party and our beloved leader. It's not just cinema, it's Sanatana Dharma in action." One of the netizens wrote, "This is a solid film from Pawan Kalyan with meaningful content. The film connects history, Pawan Kalyan’s image, and Hindu values into one strong narrative." An internet user wrote, "I walked as Pawan Kalyan fan, but now I'm also an admirer of Bobby Deol. He was too good as baddie." Another internet user wrote, "What an epic! Can't wait for #HariHaraVeeraMallu Part 2."

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Review ....

Bomma Blockbuster Anthe Kalyan Anna Rampage Keeravani Bgms Nextlevel Intervel Cult and climax MassCult ....#HariHaraVeerMallu #HariHaraVeeraMalluOnJuly24th #HariHariVeeraMalluReview #Pawanakalyan pic.twitter.com/pXnBIb13a9 — Tharun Tej Musical Audios(@TejaTeja47057) July 24, 2025

History rewritten with hisSTORY once again oka puli oka panja oka sgs oka agv abbo chaala ne unnai le ala oka hari hara veera mallu one and only Kalion babu https://t.co/9p945dgiXu — Giri (@giri_1818) July 24, 2025

The film has not received overwhelmingly positive reviews, but also attracted criticism for VFX and an underwhelming second half. A netizen wrote, "Hara Veera Mallu aims big but stumbles. Pawan Kalyan delivers, but outdated VFX and pacing issues drag it down. M.M. Keeravani’s music lifts a few moments, but the film remains a missed opportunity in the second half."

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit stars Pawan Kalyan as the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Set in 17th‑century India under Mughal rule, the film also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj in the pivotal roles.