Hari Hara Veera Mallu actress confirmed she's single, dismissing romance rumours with Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, and says she's focused on her career and upcoming projects.

Speculations are rife in Kollywood that Nidhhi Agerwal has romantic feelings for her Eeswaran co-star Silambarasan TR, fondly known as Simbu. Rumours even hinted that Nidhhi has scaled back her film commitments to prioritise her personal life, fueling fan speculation about a potential confirmation or a fairytale wedding. However, Nidhhi has finally quashed the rumours surrounding her personal life by revealing that ‘she is single.’

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Nidhhi, who is all set to appear alongside Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opened up about her relationship status, putting to rest all speculations around her and Silambarasan. “I am single. I am just focusing on my upcoming releases, and I am really happy. I am looking forward for people to like my work,” she said.



Nidhhi and Silambarasan's wedding rumours

Nidhhi and Silambarasan’s paths crossed three years ago on the sets of their film Eeswaran, sparking initial rumours of a romance that eventually died down. However, recent reports from M9 News further reignited speculation about a potential relationship between the two actors. The report commented that the couple are secretly dating and may take their relationship to the next level soon. The speculation gained momentum after Silambarasan’s father, T. Rajender, hinted that his son would opt for a love marriage.

For the unversed, Silambarasan TR has had a string of high-profile relationships in the past that didn't work out. Some of his rumoured exes include popular actresses Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, and Hansika Motwani.



Nidhhi Agerwal in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Meanwhile, Nidhhi is all set to share screen space with South superstar Pawan Kalyan, who will play Veera Mallu, a rebellious outlaw from the Mughal Era, in his upcoming period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The story revolves around Veera Mallu's daring mission to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Jointly directed by A M Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film stars Nidhhi as a fictional character, Panchami, who is the love interest of Veera Mallu. The film also has Bobby Deol in the antagonist role, the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Satyaraj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Dalip Tahil, among others. After years of anticipation, the much-awaited film is all set to arrive in theatres on May 9, 2025.