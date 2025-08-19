Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch

Pawan Kalyan's latest period actioner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opened with much fanfare, but the negative reviews and bad VFX hampered the movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's latest period actioner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part I Sword vs Spirit, will soon be premiering on OTT. So, if you have missed watching the Telugu superstar's big screen adventure, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. On August 19, the official news of the digital premiere was made by Prime Video on their social media handles.

The OTT giant shared the poster of HHVM on social media and revealed that the movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 20. The social media handles of the film shared the poster with the caption, "A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN."

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in 17th-century India, Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) is sent on a quest to get Koh-I-Noor from Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Bobby Deol. The movie also stars Niddhi Agarwal as the female lead.

Box office collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The much-delayed film was released in cinemas on July 24. Despite the buzz, the film met with mixed to negative reviews, which directly affected the box office business. The film opened with Rs 34 crores and became the biggest opener of Pawan Kalyan. However, the film crashed on the second day itself, mainly due to negative reviews, which were mostly targeted at the tacky VFX. Though the makers released the film with reduced runtime and reworked VFX, but till then the damage was done. The film went down South, and it ended its lifetime run in 26 days.

As Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu's domestic gross was only Rs 102 crores, with overseas collection, the worldwide gross of the movie was only Rs 116 crores. Owing to the high budget and months of delay, the movie is considered a box office bomb.