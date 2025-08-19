Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch

Mumbai school holiday: Will schools and colleges remain closed on August 20 due to heavy rain? Check here

CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy: Who are the Vice Presidential candidates of NDA and INDIA bloc?

Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes viral, wearing latex pants, heels, netizens call him...

Keshav Maharaj sets records with ODI fifer vs Australia to become first-ever spinner to...

Parag Tyagi fulfills late wife Shefali Jariwala's incomplete dream, promises to help...: 'Keep praying and..

NCERT releases special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12; check details

Natasa Stankovic to Dhanashree Verma: Meet famous cricketers' ex-wives; know what they are doing now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?

DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...

War 2 box office collection: Hrithik, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross Rs 200 cr

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's flop will soon be streaming

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch

Pawan Kalyan's latest period actioner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opened with much fanfare, but the negative reviews and bad VFX hampered the movie.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 11:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch
A poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

TRENDING NOW

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's latest period actioner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part I Sword vs Spirit, will soon be premiering on OTT. So, if you have missed watching the Telugu superstar's big screen adventure, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. On August 19, the official news of the digital premiere was made by Prime Video on their social media handles. 

The OTT giant shared the poster of HHVM on social media and revealed that the movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 20. The social media handles of the film shared the poster with the caption, "A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN."

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in 17th-century India, Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) is sent on a quest to get Koh-I-Noor from Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Bobby Deol. The movie also stars Niddhi Agarwal as the female lead.  

Box office collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The much-delayed film was released in cinemas on July 24. Despite the buzz, the film met with mixed to negative reviews, which directly affected the box office business. The film opened with Rs 34 crores and became the biggest opener of Pawan Kalyan. However, the film crashed on the second day itself, mainly due to negative reviews, which were mostly targeted at the tacky VFX. Though the makers released the film with reduced runtime and reworked VFX, but till then the damage was done. The film went down South, and it ended its lifetime run in 26 days. 

As Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu's domestic gross was only Rs 102 crores, with overseas collection, the worldwide gross of the movie was only Rs 116 crores. Owing to the high budget and months of delay, the movie is considered a box office bomb. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jr NTR’s War 2 debut flop makes him 7th Telugu actor to face Bollywood setback, check other BIG names in the list
Jr NTR joins list of Telugu stars whose Bollywood debuts flopped, checkout names
Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her while stepping out with son Agastya, watch viral video
Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her with her son
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session, says 'think of your body as your girlfriend...'
John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually married Pakistani cricketer, she is…
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually marri
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE