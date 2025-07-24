Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's engaging period drama ends with high expectations for Part 2, Bobby Deol is scene-stealer despite limited role

UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore without selling a single product? Know their business model
ENTERTAINMENT
Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu starts on an expected note, and looks bit predictable in the first half. But the film goes full throttle in the second half, keeping you at the edge of the seats, and ending with a high expectation for Part 2.
Directors: AM Jyothi Krisna, Krish Jagarlamudi
Star cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj
Music: M.M. Keeravani
Runtime: 2h 40mins
Where to watch: In cinemas
Rating: 3.5 stars
Set in the 17th century of the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part One: Sword vs Spirit establishes Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), a fictional outlaw spearheading an almost impossible heist of Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals, and aiming to free a city from their iron grip. However, his real objective is far greater than that. As the film progresses, Veera Mallu emerges as the saviour of Dharma and creates havoc in the cruel regime of Emperor Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol). Who is Veera Mallu, and how did he become the Hari Hara Veera Mallu? It's something you need to watch in cinemas to enjoy it thoroughly.
Telugu superstar and now politician Pawan Kalyan has finally arrived on the big screen with his much-awaited film, and it is nothing less than a treat for Power Star's fans. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in 1684, four years after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s demise. It showcases the tyranny of Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol), taking jizya tax from Hindus, and eradicating Dharma from the people, either by force or by luring them. Veera Mallu enters as a brave but wicked, selfish guy who prefers money over anything. His ambition of bringing back the Kohinoor diamond leads to another journey which is heroic, entertaining, and engaging.
Watch the trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
First things first, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a film that gives a feel of been-there-done-that, but Krish, Jyothi, along with Sai Madhav Burra (writer) bring the much-needed twist at the interval, followed by an engrossing action thriller in the second half. A period film works with the amalgamation of several factors. Right from costumes, set designs, dialogue, and how it is shot. Hari Hara.. scores well in these departments, as you actually start believing in the narrative and root for Veera Mallu.
Speaking about the performances, Pawan Kalyan has easily outshone himself as the rebellious outlaw. He owns the screen, literally roars, without going too hard in the action scene. He dances supremely well and emotes pain through eyes, without saying a word. Bobby Deol- Bollywood's very own star is now becoming South's go-to baddie. He embodies the evilness of the young Aurangzeb in a subtle manner, and shines despite a limited scope. Nidhhi Agerwal looks pretty, dances like liquid electricity, and surprisingly stuns with her character arc. Apart from them, Satyaraj, Nassar also leave a mark, but looked underutilised. Music of MM Kreem is a highlight, but still lacks the impact of Baahubali. Action choreography by Nick Powell, Ram-Laxman, and Peter Hein deserves a noteworthy mention.
Speaking about the shortcomings, the VFX is the biggest drawback of the film. There are portions that will make you feel cheered, but they are diluted due to poor rendering. Film's first half looks a little sluggish in establishing the world, and also a little predictable. Sometimes the plot loses its steam due to multiple narratives. Overall, despite these flaws, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a must-watch, especially for Pawan Garu fans.