Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer, slams trolls for citing bad VFX: 'People only get views when..'

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu's director Jyothi Krisna claimed that no one called his film boring, and also called 'poor VFX and CGI' a 'minor issue'.

Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, opened with mixed to negative reviews, and crashed after a bumper opening. Several critics pointed out the poor VFX and CGI as one of the weakest factors of the movie. A week after the release, director Jyothi Krisna opened up about the lukewarm response to the film. He even addressed the poor VFX criticism and called it a 'minor issue'.

Jyothi Krisna blame the audience for Hari Hara Veera Mallu's box office fate

In an interview with ABN, Jyothi accused the audience of nitpicking on his film. He defended his film, claiming that no one has called it “boring.” "When they (audience) nitpicked, all they could find was that the CGI and VFX were bad in some places. No one could point out the story and screenplay, or say it’s boring, or that they can’t understand it," he said.

'I knew a few shots were not up to the mark': Hari Hara Veera Mallu director

Jyothi admitted that he knew a few shots were not up to the mark. He added, "There are 4400 shots in the film that required CGI. I knew in my heart that a few shots weren’t up to par, but it wasn’t something huge. We needed to hold special premieres for which tickets were sold out, and they turned that minor issue into something major.”

Speaking about the trolls, Jyothi stated that a few people deliberately troll a movie to earn quick fame and some views. “Anyone will troll only those who are in the limelight. People only get views when they write about someone famous. Every single day, I see something negative being written about Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This is not the first time a film has taken this long to produce," he added.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan's period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened with Rs 35 crores in India, but came down to Rs 8 crores on its second day. In 7 days, the film grossed Rs 80 crores in India and more than Rs 20 crores overseas. Although Hari Hara Veera Mallu breached the Rs 100 crore mark, it is expected to end its box office run soon on a disappointing note.