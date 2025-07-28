Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film set to one of the biggest flops of 2025, earns just...

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has two more films lined up for release - OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit was released in the cinema on Thursday, July 24. Set in the 17th century, the film features Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan as the outlaw Veera Mallu, who has been tasked to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals in the kingdom of Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb. The film has been directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna under the supervision of Krish Jagarlamudi.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to become one of the biggest flops of 2025

In its first weekend, the film earned Rs 75.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 102.70 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. On its first Monday, the film added just Rs 2.25 crore in its net domestic collections, and is now heading towards becoming one of the biggest flops of 2025. Made in around Rs 250-300 crore, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will not be able to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in India, as per the trade experts.

Pawan Kalyan next two releases

Hari Hara Veera Mallu marked Pawan Kalyan's acting comeback since he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024. He had signed two other films before he took over his political post. The superstar's next release is the action thriller OG, which marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema and is slatd to release on September 25. The second film is the crime thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, whose release date hasn't been announced yet.

Pawan Kalyan to balance politics and films together

In his recent interview with ABN, when Pawan Kalyan was asked if he will quit acting to focus on his political career, he said, "I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day. But right now, I haven’t signed any more films."

