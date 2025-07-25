Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol film crashes in single digits, earns just Rs...

After Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has two other films lined up for release - OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Headlined by Pawan Kalyan, the period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit was released in the cinema on Thursday, July 24. Set in the 17th century, the film features Telugu superstar as the outlaw Veera Mallu, who has been tasked to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals ruled by Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu crashes on second day

Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 12.75 crore from the Wednesday premiere shows, and collected Rs 34.75 crore on Thursday, taking the total opening day collection to Rs 47.50 crore net in India. However, on its second day, the film crashed at the box office. As per the early estimates, the Pawan Kalyan film just earned Rs 7.77 crore on Friday, taking the two-day collection to Rs 55.27 crore net in India.

Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for politics?

In his recent interview with ABN, when Pawan Kalyan was asked if he will quit acting to focus on his political career, he said, "I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day. But right now, I haven’t signed any more films."

Pawan Kalyan next two releases

He has two other films pending for release, which he had signed before he became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. The superstar's next release is the action thriller OG, which marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema and is slatd to release on September 25. The second film is the crime thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, whose release date hasn't been announced yet.

