Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Vakeel Saab to become his biggest opener, mints Rs...

Set in the 17th century, the period action adventure drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu features Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan as the outlaw Veera Mallu, who has been tasked to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played by Bobby Deol.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been busy in politics since he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024, has now marked his acting comeback with Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, that released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday, July 24 with premiere shows on Wednesday night. Set in the 17th century, the period action adventure drama features Telugu superstar as the outlaw Veera Mallu, who has been tasked to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Bobby Deol plays the ruthless Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu beats Vakeel Saab

In 2021, Pawan Kalyan starred in the legal drama Vakeel Saab, which was the remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink led by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Vakeel Saab had earned Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day. Now, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has surpassed Vakeel Saab to become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener. The latest release earned Rs 12.70 crore from the Wednesday premiere shows, and collected Rs 31.50 crore on Thursday, taking the total opening day collection to Rs 44.20 crore net in India.

Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for politics?

In his recent interview with ABN, when Pawan Kalyan was asked if he will quit acting to focus on his political career, he said, "I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day. But right now, I haven’t signed any more films." He has two other films pending for release, which he had signed before he became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. The superstar's next release is OG on September 5, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, whose release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...