Jasmin Walia was spotted boarding the MI team bus after their victory against KKR, fueling dating rumours with Hardik Pandya.

The IPL clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had fans glued to their screens. Beyond the intense match, something else caught everyone's eye. Jasmin Walia, rumoured to be Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, became the center of discussion.

She was spotted stepping onto the MI team bus after their victory, sparking buzz online. British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia was spotted passionately supporting MI skipper Hardik Pandya from the stands.

After MI’s dominant eight-wicket victory, she was seen near the team bus, an area usually meant for players and their families. Her presence only added to the growing speculation about her relationship with the cricketer.

Jasmin boarding MI bus after the match made the ongoing rumours about her and Hardik Pandya seem even more true. Netizens have reacted to the viral video, one of them wrote, "she is soo beuatiful." The second one mentioned, "Hardik deserves all the love." Another one said, "Aur fir log Natasha ko galat kehte hain."

Jasmin Walia is a popular British singer, known for her hit song "Bom Diggy." She became famous in 2010 after appearing on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex and later gained recognition with her song covers on YouTube. Jasmin also auditioned for The X Factor and had her song featured in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In 2016, Jasmin launched her solo career and collaborated with various artists, including Zack Knight. She has worked with the well-known record label T-Series on several hit songs like Temple, Bom Diggy, Go Down, and more.