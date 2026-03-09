FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win

Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo

Who was Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad Adel? Know how she was killed

No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement

MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'

US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'

Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: SRK, Anushka congratulate Men In Blue

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie

Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win

After India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 win, Hardik Pandya celebrated with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on the field. Mahieka gave Hardik a sweet kiss, and he called her his 'lucky charm.' Fans loved this emotional and heartwarming moment from the victory celebrations.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 10:59 AM IST

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s all‑rounder Hardik Pandya and the Indian cricket team made fans proud by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India beat New Zealand by a big margin in the final held in Ahmedabad, successfully defending their T20 World Cup trophy. This was India’s third T20 World Cup title, and the victory sparked huge celebrations across the country.

Mahieka Sharma joins the celebration:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hardik's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, entered the field after the match to celebrate with him. She kissed him on the field during a touching moment, which became popular after cameras recorded it and social media platforms disseminated it. The moment fans and media noticed the adorable gesture, video clips of the event started to spread rapidly. Hardik referred to Mahieka as his 'lucky charm' because she provided him with confidence and support during the tournament. He said that things have been going well since she entered his life, and he wants to win more titles for India with her support.

Emotional moments for fans:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mahieka showed her support for the team by celebrating their victory after their trophy win. The couple expressed their happiness through their embrace, which they followed with dancing and a special shared moment. Fans enjoyed watching this personal and emotional moment of Hardik, which demonstrated his close relationship with Mahieka, who is his partner, outside of cricket.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Cricket and love celebrate together:

The celebration dedicated itself to two purposes which included cricket and the demonstration of love between Hardik and Mahieka. Their on-field performance created an unforgettable moment which became the most important part of their World Cup victory. Fans praised the couple for sharing such a joyful and heartfelt celebration, making the victory even more special.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: SRK, Anushka congratulate Men In Blue
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu?
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her '
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie
Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?
T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement