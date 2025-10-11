Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma make relationship official, share cosy moment at beach

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has seemingly made his relationship with model-actress Mahieka Sharma official. Ahead of his birthday on October 11, 2025, Hardik jetted off for a beach vacation with his rumoured girlfriend, fueling dating speculations. And now, the cricketer has dropped a couple of romantic pictures, offering a glimpse into his personal life just two years after his divorce from Natasha Stankovic.

Taking to Instagram story, Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Mahieka standing close together on a deck by the beach, overlooking a serene turquoise sea. Hardik has his arm around Mahieka's shoulder as they enjoy the scenic view. While he was wearing a printed black jacket and patterned shorts, the actress was dressed in a white shirt. In another picture, the duo posed for a monochrome picture in party wear. Hardik sported a loose shirt, while his ladylove wore a leather short dress.







