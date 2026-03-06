Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests
ENTERTAINMENT
Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya Pandya gave him a playful 'cricket lesson,' while Hardik and Maheika Sharma shared sweet moments in the stadium. The clips went viral, delighting fans worldwide.
Cricket matches often create unforgettable memories, but sometimes the sweetest moments happen off the field. During a recent World Cup match, a cute interaction between Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya Pandya won hearts on social media.
The fans showed their attention not only to the father-son moment but also to the affectionate moments which Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma shared during their time in the stadium. Their playful and affectionate gestures added another layer of charm to the match, which made fans smile and share the clips online.
A video shared on Instagram shows little Agastya playfully giving his father a “cricket lesson” during the match. The adorable moment captured fans’ attention worldwide, showing the softer, family side of the Indian cricketer. The clip became an instant viral success because Agastya showed pure innocence and excitedly performed his actions.
Also read: T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
Social media platforms showed positive reactions to the video from cricket fans. Users identified the clip as one of the tournament's most adorable moments. The World Cup showcases exciting matches which feature athletes performing under extreme stress, but this particular father-son moment brought joy to viewers around the world. Fans praised Hardik Pandya for spending time with his child during their international cricket schedule, which required him to engage in competitive play. Moments like these remind fans that behind the big stadiums and serious competition, players also share simple family joys.