FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet topper Zinnia Aurora, IPS trainee now set to become IAS, bagged AIR 6 in latest attempt

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

Why Badshah issued summons by Haryana Women's Commission over Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'?

Team India set to repeat 2011 World Cup winning script in 2026? Fans make wild predictions

As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests

Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play?

UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine

UPSC Result 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri got AIR 1 without coaching?

Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Is US arming Kurd rebels to open new front against Iran? Will it betray them?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya Pandya gave him a playful 'cricket lesson,' while Hardik and Maheika Sharma shared sweet moments in the stadium. The clips went viral, delighting fans worldwide.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricket matches often create unforgettable memories, but sometimes the sweetest moments happen off the field. During a recent World Cup match, a cute interaction between Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya Pandya won hearts on social media.

Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma’s on-field romance:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fans showed their attention not only to the father-son moment but also to the affectionate moments which Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma shared during their time in the stadium. Their playful and affectionate gestures added another layer of charm to the match, which made fans smile and share the clips online.

His son’s 'cricket lesson’:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A video shared on Instagram shows little Agastya playfully giving his father a “cricket lesson” during the match. The adorable moment captured fans’ attention worldwide, showing the softer, family side of the Indian cricketer. The clip became an instant viral success because Agastya showed pure innocence and excitedly performed his actions.

Also read: T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

Fans can’t stop smiling:

Social media platforms showed positive reactions to the video from cricket fans. Users identified the clip as one of the tournament's most adorable moments. The World Cup showcases exciting matches which feature athletes performing under extreme stress, but this particular father-son moment brought joy to viewers around the world. Fans praised Hardik Pandya for spending time with his child during their international cricket schedule, which required him to engage in competitive play. Moments like these remind fans that behind the big stadiums and serious competition, players also share simple family joys. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Know what leaked plot suggests
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play?
UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine
UPSC Result 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri got AIR 1 without coaching?
Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?
Is US arming Kurd rebels to open new front against Iran? Will it betray them?
Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'
Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement