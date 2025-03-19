A video recently went viral in which Hardik Pandya is spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, during his tour in Sri Lanka, which took place shortly after his divorce.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic made headlines due to their personal lives last year. The couple decided to part their ways which led to many people trolling and criticising Natasa without knowing the details of their relationship.

There were claims that Natasa was after Hardik’s money, with some even accusing her of seeking alimony. Meanwhile, a video recently went viral in which Hardik Pandya is spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, during his tour in Sri Lanka, which took place shortly after his divorce.

In the clip, Jasmin steps out of a car, dressed in a beautiful white summer dress with strappy sleeves and lace accents. She completed her look with a red sling bag and white sliders. Her hairstyle, a sharp laser-cut look, added the final touch to her chic appearance. This clip left fans disappointed on social media.

One of them commented, "He is already with another woman. But Natasha is still with their son. And people dare to blame the woman?" The second one said, "ab wo gaali dene wale ldke kahi nahi dikhenge;) natasha ko toh sbne bola." The third one commented, "Natasha ko to uske brother ke sath link karte hai when its Hardik chhapri who cheated on Natasha with this girl." The fourth person wrote, "Iska matlab inki wife ki koi galti nahi thi...."

The fifth person commented, "And then Natasha getting all the blame." The sixth one said, "Look at him . Why people are silent just because he made us win??? Wow great people." Another one wrote, "And people unnecessarily targetting his wife. Everyone is forgetting that ye wohi admi hai jisne national TV pe KWK me bola tha "karke aaya" about his sex life."

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is a well-known British singer, best recognized for her hit song Bom Diggy. She rose to fame in 2010 after appearing on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex, and later gained success with her song covers on YouTube. Jasmin also auditioned for The X Factor and had her song featured in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In 2016, Jasmin Walia launched her solo career and teamed up with several artists, including Zack Knight. She has collaborated with the famous record label T-Series on numerous hit tracks, such as Temple, Bom Diggy, Go Down, and more.