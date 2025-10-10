Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS relationship with Mahieka Sharma, shields her from…, rumoured couple has age difference of…

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The duo has maintained stoic silence; however, their latest appearance at Mumbai airport has seemingly confirmed the swirling rumours. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

A video has emerged online in which Hardik can be seen shielding his rumoured ladylove from the paparazzi, while refraining from posing together. The duo arrived at the airport in his luxurious yellow Lamborghini Urus SE worth Rs 4.57 crore. The video shows Hardik first stepping out of the car, and Mahieka followed, leaving everyone surprised. Both of them twinned in black as they made their way to the airport.

Check video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

The 24-year-old Mahieka is a model who starred in films and ads and worked with top designers.  She walked for big names like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani, and won “Model of the Year (New Age)” at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards. She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga. She featured in brief roles, Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019), alongside Vivek Oberoi. She completed her studies in Delhi, Gujarat, and the US. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and advanced yoga instructor. She has amassed a massive fan following on Instagram, 41.2K Instagram. 

What is the age gap between Hardik and Mahieka?

While Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 31, Mahieka was born in 2001 and is now 24. This makes the cricketer 7 years older than Mahieka. Meanwhile, Hardik was earlier rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia, known for the hit Bom Diggy, but they never confirmed their relationship. Pandya was married to Natasha Stankovic in 2020; they divorced in 2024. They co-parent their son, Agastya.

