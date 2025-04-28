In another exciting update, the couple has already started the shoot for their first project under their banner, Purple Rose Entertainment.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have turned their personal partnership into a professional one. The actress and cricketer have donned the producer’s cap for the first time with their home banner, Purple Rose Entertainment. In another exciting update, they have already started the shoot for their first project under the banner.



Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra turn producer

Sharing the exciting news, Geeta wrote on her Instagram handle,“Big smiles, Bigger dreams… and a brand new title for me!Harbhajan and I have officially rolled cameras for our first project under “Purple Rose Entertainment”, and I’m beyond excited to be stepping into the world of production as a PRODUCER! New ideas, new energy, and a whole lot of heart coming your way very soon! Keep your eyes peeled, the ride is just getting started, and it’s already feeling like pure magic! Can’t wait to share more about what’s next! Stay Tuned!!!”





Geeta further shared a few photos from the shoot, where she was seen holding the clapper with Harbhajan. However, the name of the project was not mentioned on the clapper. It would be exciting to see what these two come up with during their new journey as producers.



Harbhajan and Geeta's personal partnership

Coming to their love story, the former off-spin bowler first saw Geeta on the poster of her 2007 crime thriller “The Train”, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Mesmerized by her, later on, Harbhajan reached out to fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh and asked if he could introduce him to Geeta. Playing cupid, Yuvraj introduced the two. What initially started as a casual interest turned into a meaningful relationship. After dating for some time, Geeta and Harbhajan finally tied the knot in October 2015. These two welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016 and their son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha on 10 July 2021.



