Har Har Mahadev OTT release: When, where to watch Sharad Kelkar starrer Marathi historical film

Har Har Mahadev/File photo

The Marathi epic historical action film Har Har Mahadev was released in the theatres on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali 2022. The film starred Sharad Kelkar in the lead role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Chhatrapati Shivaji's commander while the latter's role was played by Subodh Bhave.

It was the first Marathi film that was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. And thus, even clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, and even earned more than the two Hindi films at several places across the nation.

For those who missed watching the story based on the epic battle of Pavan Khind, an inspirational battle that took place in 1660 between the Maratha army and Bijapur Sultanate, Har Har Mahadev is now streaming on ZEE5. Making the announcement on its social media handles, the streaming platform wrote, "The story of a warrior who was ready to lay down his life for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya. #HarHarMahadev, the story of the brave Baji Prabhu Deshpande, streaming now on #ZEE5."

It was the first time that a Marathi film was released in five languages across the nation. Before the film's release, we at DNA India, asked Sharad Kelkar the rationale behind this decision. The actor said, "When Adil Shahi ruled the country for over 350 years, at that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rose and he fought against the injustice for Hindutwa Swaraj. This act of retaliation spread from Delhi to Tamil Nadu and other South regions as well. This story just can't be restricted to Maharashtra. It has to reach every part of the country. Thus, right from the start, we had decided to make this film on a pan-India level, and to release it in different languages."