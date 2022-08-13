Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Rajinikanth requests fans to fly Indian flag outside their homes with pride

Rajinikanth/Twitter

Before India's 75th Independence Day, Rajinikanth shared a special message on Twitter for his followers. He wrote a lengthy note imploring people to remember those who gave their lives to secure the nation's freedom. Later, as part of PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, he released a video and urged people to fly the Indian flag outside their homes.

Rajinikanth wrote, “This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and workplaces. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind.”

On the other hand, in his video he said, “On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes,” the actor said in Tamil.

Previously, Rajinikanth used the national flag as his Twitter profile photo. Other actors who have raised the tricolour flag at their homes alongside him include Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.