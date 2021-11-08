“Happy to travel internationally for work after more than a year” – Anchor Mohit Jadhwani

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

“Happy to travel internationally for work after more than a year” – Anchor Mohit Jadhwani

Doing shows and events in a different country is also interesting as you get to represent your country and, in the process

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 06:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohit Jadhwani’s skills as an anchor or emcee are not just recognized in India but worldwide. Mohit, who has been a part of the media and entertainment industry for a few years, has anchored corporate shows, high-profile weddings, sports events and several other major ceremonies in India and abroad.

In the last one and a half year, the Covid-19 situation made international travelling almost an impossible dream for most people residing in India. While some wished to travel abroad for a holiday trip with their family or friends, Mohit missed out on many professional assignments because of the travel restrictions. Now, after 18 months, international flights are finally operating regularly and facilitating foreign travel for tourists.About this development, a jubilant Mohit says, “I am happy to travel internationally for work after more than a year. It’s good to see international travelling becoming possible again. While I did travel to different cities across the country for shows and events in the last couple of months, I was not able to travel internationally for the longest time. I had to turn down several offers in the past because of this. I hope we don’t face any restrictions in the future when it comes to travelling abroad. As a traveler, of course, one must follow all the safety guidelines and protocols.”

Mohit is excited about some of the offers he has received in the recent past that involves him travelling to different countries and hosting shows there. He is all set to travel to Dubai and Nepal for big corporate shows.“I am keenly looking forward to the shows that I will be hosting in Dubai and Nepal. There has been a gap in between and I can’t wait to entertain the audience on a foreign shore. Doing shows and events in a different country is also interesting as you get to represent your country and, in the process, make more people aware about its culture and tradition”, he says.

Post the shows he will be hosting in Nepal and Dubai, Mohit has a few other international shows in the pipeline that will be announced soon.  -Brand Desk Content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

    Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

    Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

    Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

    5 workout mistakes that may increase heart attack risk

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE