“Happy to travel internationally for work after more than a year” – Anchor Mohit Jadhwani

Doing shows and events in a different country is also interesting as you get to represent your country and, in the process

Mohit Jadhwani’s skills as an anchor or emcee are not just recognized in India but worldwide. Mohit, who has been a part of the media and entertainment industry for a few years, has anchored corporate shows, high-profile weddings, sports events and several other major ceremonies in India and abroad.

In the last one and a half year, the Covid-19 situation made international travelling almost an impossible dream for most people residing in India. While some wished to travel abroad for a holiday trip with their family or friends, Mohit missed out on many professional assignments because of the travel restrictions. Now, after 18 months, international flights are finally operating regularly and facilitating foreign travel for tourists.About this development, a jubilant Mohit says, “I am happy to travel internationally for work after more than a year. It’s good to see international travelling becoming possible again. While I did travel to different cities across the country for shows and events in the last couple of months, I was not able to travel internationally for the longest time. I had to turn down several offers in the past because of this. I hope we don’t face any restrictions in the future when it comes to travelling abroad. As a traveler, of course, one must follow all the safety guidelines and protocols.”

Mohit is excited about some of the offers he has received in the recent past that involves him travelling to different countries and hosting shows there. He is all set to travel to Dubai and Nepal for big corporate shows.“I am keenly looking forward to the shows that I will be hosting in Dubai and Nepal. There has been a gap in between and I can’t wait to entertain the audience on a foreign shore. Doing shows and events in a different country is also interesting as you get to represent your country and, in the process, make more people aware about its culture and tradition”, he says.

Post the shows he will be hosting in Nepal and Dubai, Mohit has a few other international shows in the pipeline that will be announced soon. -Brand Desk Content