Happy Halloween 2025: 5 horror-comedy movies to binge for a spooky night in

ENTERTAINMENT
Get ready for a spooky yet hilarious movie night! This Halloween, skip the all-out scares and dive into these five horror-comedies that perfectly blend laughs and chills. From Bollywood’s quirky ghosts to Hollywood’s witty zombies, here’s your ultimate binge list for a frightfully fun evening.
This small-town ghost story redefined horror-comedy in India. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in a tale about a mysterious spirit that haunts men at night. With its clever humour, eerie setting and a smart social message, it’s a perfect Halloween pick that balances scares with satire.
If you haven’t seen this cult classic yet, Halloween is the best time! Shaun of the Dead follows two friends trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, in the most ridiculous way possible. Expect razor-sharp humour, heartfelt moments and plenty of blood-splattered fun.
Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster horror-comedy brings back the haunted haveli vibes with a fresh twist. Full of jump scares, laughter and chaos, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a total entertainer that’ll keep you guessing and giggling, till the end.
Ever wondered what vampires do in their downtime? This mockumentary follows a group of centuries-old vampires sharing a flat in modern-day New Zealand. From awkward roommate meetings to night-time misadventures, it’s a hilarious take on the undead life.
Packed with humour, action and iconic performances, Zombieland makes the end of the world look ridiculously fun. With Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg, it’s a zombie comedy that never loses its bite or its heart.