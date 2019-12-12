'Happy Birthday Thalaiva': Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and others come together to wish superstar Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth had some special surprises come his way as soon as he rang his 69th birthday. Twitter was filled with wishes for the megastar even before it was 12 am on 12th December 2019, on the clock. Fans started bombarding tweets with #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth and #HappyBirthdaySuperstar and barely have the trends died down even now.

However, the birthday wishes weren't limited only to fans. Superstars from the South Indian film industry went ahead and wished the biggest superstar aka Rajinikanth on the micro-blogging site in their special way. Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu were few of the people who shared special words for Rajini.

See their tweets here:

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Bollywood actors were not too far in wishing Rajinikanth either. Suniel Shetty, who is also part of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar, tweeted, "Happy bday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth!! Working with you on #Darbar has been one of the biggest highs of my career and the lessons in humility, discipline & simplicity shall remain with me for life! May god bless you Sir with lots of love health & happiness. #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth." Raveena Tandon was also among those who sent best wishes to Rajini.

See it here:

Happy bday Thalaivaa @rajinikanth!! Working with you on #Darbar has been one of the biggest highs of my career and the lessons in humility, discipline & simplicity shall remain with me for life! May god bless you Sir with lots of love health & happiness.#HappyBirthdayRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SZ8Y3QfVMi — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 12, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day to the Thalaivar of Cinema, the Megastar @rajinikanth Sir. God bless you, may you have an amazing year ahead. pic.twitter.com/qRMVUACLp3 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 12, 2019

People who had worked with Rajinikanth also shared some nostalgic moments with the megastar. A.R. Murugadoss shared a candid picture with Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander shared a birthday poster from Darbar, and Kartik Subbaraj exposed an unrevealed poster of Petta.

Here are their tweets:

Happy Birthday Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir.. I wish you success, health and happiness throughout. You are being a constant source of inspiration for us... I am happy and blessed to be a small part in this wonderful journey of yours.. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/uGWhQdf483 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday to the person I love the most in this world Andrum Indrum Endrum Orey Superstar @rajinikanth #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/kmTWXaEQ0Z — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2019

Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' co-stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The A.R. Murugadoss directorial is slated for Pongal (January 15) 2020 release. It releases a week after Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna-Vijayashanti's movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.