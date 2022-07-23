Happy Birthday Suriya: R Madhavan, Mammootty, Keerthy Suresh celebrate Soorarai Pottru star's National Award win

Mamoothy-Suriya-R Madhavan

It's the birthday of Tamil superstar Suriya, and he can't get a better birthday gift than the prestigious national award. Suriya and his film Soorarai Pottru bagged 5 awards at the 68th National Awards on Friday, and it include the Best Actor trophy for the birthday boy.

Apart from Best Actor, Soorarai Pottru won in the category of Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director, and Best Feature Film. Soon after the historic win, several fans and celebs started congratulating the actor. A majority of them have acknowledged the fact that Suriya has received the best birthday gift, and it calls for a double celebration for the actor.

Malayalam veteran star Mammootty wished the actor on Twitter with a picture of him and Suriya, and wrote, "National award. A beautiful birthday gift..Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl."

Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Thank you for making the Tamil film industry proud @Suriya_offl sir @Sudha_Kongara mam @Aparnabala2 @gvprakash for #SooraraiPottru."

Keerthy Suresh also celebrated the win and congratulated Suriya and his team by saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Team #SooraraiPottru for sweeping 5 awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara @Suriya_offl sir. Very happy for you Bommi, @Aparnabala2. Best wishes to @Sudha_Kongara mam and @gvprakash."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan also poured his heart out and wrote, "@Suriya_offl. THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro."

Runway 34 star Rakul Preet Singh wished that Suriya should keep inspiring artists like her, and stated, "Congratulations @Suriya_offl sir for winning the national award. May you keep inspiring us with such powerful roles."

Last but not the least, Drishyam star Mohanlal also shared a congratulatory note for all the awardees, and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in a cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram.