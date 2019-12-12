Happy Birthday Superstar: Rajinikanth's fan opens restaurant serving healthy food, it doesn't burn your pockets

As a tribute to the megastar, a Rajinikanth fan went on to the lengths of opening a restaurant for healthy food at very reasonable prices

Rajinikanth fans most definitely go to all lengths to celebrate his existence. A few of the fans worship him, and some other fans show some special gesture. On his 69th birthday, one such fan went on to open a restaurant after him. More so, this restaurant provides healthy food, that too at inexpensive rates.

Dr. K Veerababu opened the restaurant behind Rajinkanth's movie name Uzhaipalli Unavagham. The restaurant aims at bringing Uzhaipalli aka hard workers together, for a better lifestyle, at the mere price of Rs. 10. The restaurant also provides subsidised dosas, idlis and rice varieties. He has also added foods for diabetics and for people who want to strengthen their bones.

The restaurant has already started receiving good reviews. "Other hotels provide food for Rs 50 but here the amount is low. The food is of good quality and is budget friendly," said a happy customer, Gunasekaran.

"I want to introduce herbal food to poor people. If we take in herbs daily, it helps lead a healthy life," Dr. Veerababu told India Today while talking about his initiative. He also added, "Superstar is coming to politics and that is why I opened this hotel. He is a good person. If he comes to politics everything will change."