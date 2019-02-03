Happy birthday STR: Superstar treats Dhanush with very first piece of cake

Known as the bad man of Kollywood by the media, Silambarasan aka STR aka Simbu turned a year older today. Simbu, who started his career as a child artist, is the son of actor, filmmaker, singer and politician T. Rajendra. STR has often been linked to controversies, be it with directors, producers or co-actors. The biggest controversy he has been in is with actor Dhanush K Raja. They however now celebrated STR’s birthday together and even shared a warm rapport.

Watch the video of celebrations here:

Here’s a photo of the cake which he cut, and also the one which his director Vijay Chandar got for him:

OMG what an cake KING crown #HappyBirthdaySTR pic.twitter.com/JeUC4oDfOh — Raaj STR (@rajstr686) February 2, 2019

Dhanush, who is loved both in Kollywood and Bollywood, had a fallout with Simbu at one point of time. STR then hit out at Dhanush publicly, saying that the two weren’t friends and Dhanush did not exchange pleasantries during a wedding.

The media considered Simbu insecure and felt that he purely wanted to compete with Dhanush. This happened after Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di went viral and Simbu took a dig at the whole situation saying he was the first one to start writing songs.

Almost a decade later, the two reconciled and Dhanush took care of the situation stating there was misunderstanding due to lack of communication. Co-incidentally, post getting back to being friends in 2012, they celebrated Dhanush’s birthday together.