Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: Naga Chaitanya unveils her adorable look from 'Love Story'

Naga Chaitanya unveils Sai Pallavi's adorabole look from 'Love Story'

Naga Chaitanya unveiled Sai Pallavi's look from their upcoming movie 'Love Story'. Sai looks adorable a s a bubbly girl who looks fresh in love as she dances in the rain in the new still.

Birthday girl Sai dons a lavender salwar kameez in the still, which appears to be from a song. Flirtatious in the eyes, she is also seen wearing bangles. The still, however, gives us major deja vu of Shraddha Kapoor from the Hindi song 'Cham Cham' from her and Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi'.

Sharing the still of Sai Pallavi on his Twitter account, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Happy Birthday @Sai_Pallavi92! Have a great one @sekharkammula @Pawanch19 @AsianSunilN @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AdityaMusic #LoveStory #NC19"

Here's the still:

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, 'Love Story' is a romantic drama that was slated to release on April 2. The movie, produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas could not release on the given date owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The makers have not yet announced a new release date for the movie.