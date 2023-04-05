Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandana: When actress expressed her wish to become Tamil Nadu’s daughter-in-law

Rashmika Mandan/Instagram

Rashmika Mandana aka ‘National Crush’ who stole hearts with her entertaining personality and diverse roles in movies, turned 27 today (April 5, 2023). The actress shares a very good rapport with her co-stars and was even rumored to be dating Vijay Deverkonda whom she worked with in Dear Comrade. However, the actress once expressed her wish to become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu.

Rashmika made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and then in a very short span of time the actress ruled over the audiences’ hearts. She even featured in some of the hit Tamil films. The actress made her Tamil debut with the movie Sultan which also starred Karthi. The actress impressed the fans with her role as a village girl and this film was the reason she got attracted to the Tamil culture and expressed her wish to marry a Tamilian boy.

In an interaction with Media in 2021, the Rashmika Mandana was quoted saying, “I really got attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu and especially the food. I fell in love with Tamil food and it’s really delicious. Hopefully, I will marry a Tamilian and become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu.”

Rashmika is now a popular name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan base. After giving a number of box-office hits in the South industry, the actress made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Goodbye which was released last year on October 7. The actress was seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandana has an interesting line-up of movies planned for the year. Talking about a Bollywood movie, the actress will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directional titled Animal and will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is currently shooting for one of the most anticipated sequels Pusha: The Rule which also stars Allu Arjun. Recently, Rashmika also announced her other Telugu movie titled Rainbow which is helmed by debutant director Shantharuban.

