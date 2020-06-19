Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Vishnu Manchu unveils their 'Mosagallu' new look

Kajal Aggarwal, who has been quarantining with her family since the COVID-19 lockdown, received a special surprise as the actress turned 35. Vishnu Manchu, who stars opposite Kajal in the movie 'Mosagullu', unveiled a new look from the movie.

Vishnu Manchu unveiled 'Mosagullu' poster which features half of his face and the other half of birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal's face. The movie also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Happy Birthday to my amazing talented @MsKajalAggarwal! Keep rocking girl with those sexy big eyes! Muah, Anu! #Mosagallu." Kajal replied to the same with "Than You V," with a kiss and heart emoji.

Here's their conversation:

Thank you V — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 18, 2020

Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, 'Mosagullu' also stars Navdeep, Ruhi Singh and Naveen Chandra in important roles. The movie is reportedly based on the biggest IT scam in the world.

Reportedly the team of 'Mosagullu' wrapped up 80 percent of their shooting before the lockdown. The movie was slated to release this year, but it might have to postponed to 2021 or even further.